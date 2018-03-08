DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Denver's housing market is hot and everyone knows it. But how far does your dollar go these days?

There are fewer homes for sale now compared with a year ago, and that low supply means higher prices. According to the Colorado Realtors Association, the median home price in the Denver metro area was $440,000 in July, significantly more than the nationwide metro median of $258,000 reported by Re/Max.

Also in Denver, 2.65 percent of all homes are valued at $1 million or more, making it No. 10 on the list of cities with the highest share of homes valued at more than $1 million, according to the July report by LendingTree Inc.

If your price point for a home happens to be that high, you can get up to 7,000 square feet and as many as seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms on the market today across the metro area.

