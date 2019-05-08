A new report suggests that Denver, by one measure, is one of the nation's most swiftly gentrifying cities.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia study examined the change in individuals aged 25 and older who both earned bachelor's degrees and moved into lower-income neighborhoods. The results were tracked in 100 cities between 2000 and 2014.

Gentrification is loosely defined as the changing of a neighborhood's character when more affluent residents move in.

