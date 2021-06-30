Crews demolish White Fence Farm making room for apartments

The seven-acre lot was recently sold and will soon be home to a community with 202 residential units.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The iconic White Fence Farm restaurant in Lakewood which closed for good in 2018 is being torn down to make way for new apartments.

The restaurant, which was known for its farm-like setting with attractions that included a petting farm, gift shop, duck pond, stage and dining hall, had run into financial difficulty and had been operating at a net loss for about a year before its closure.

Earlier this month, Crescent Communities announced that it had purchased the seven-acre site at 6263 W. Jewell Ave. They plan to convert the site into a community called NOVEL White Fence Farm that will have 202 rental units.

The community will consist of three- and four-story, elevator-served buildings with studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms, as well as the adaptive reuse of a 12,500 square foot Americana barn for the clubhouse.

Amenities include the clubhouse, a spacious fitness center with a dedicated yoga room, secure resident storage and bike storage, flexible work from home spaces, a pet spa, dog park and resort-style pool.

Construction begins this month with the first residential units becoming available in early 2023, according to Crescent Communities.

White Fence Farm opened in July 1973 after it was converted from a working hay and cattle farm into a restaurant. Its specialty was a "family-style farm chicken" dinner featuring fried chicken and unlimited appetizers of bean salad, pickled beets corn fritters and coleslaw.