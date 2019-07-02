Musician Willie Nelson is already known for his sound, advocacy and personal cannabis brand, Willie's Reserve — now he's launching a wellness line of hemp-based products with his wife, Annie.

But it's not all about being mellow. The newly dubbed Willie's Remedy is kicking things off with a pick-me-up: hemp-infused coffee beans.

“The Willie’s Remedy line is a purposeful departure from Willie’s Reserve,” Annie Nelson said in a prepared statement. “It’s not about getting high, but it’s still all about Willie and the benefits we believe cannabis has to offer."

The beans are coming from Colombia, but the hemp is grown in Colorado. The state is already a national leader in hemp production, but the recent federal legalization of the plant through passage of the 2018 Farm Bill means that it, and the non-intoxicating compound CBD found in the plant, is a national product. CBD has been shown effective to treat seizures and is thought to treat many other ailments — from anxiety and inflammation to insomnia and pain relief.

Willie Nelson performs during the opening night of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Getty Images