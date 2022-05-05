AAA's annual list of the best new cars is here

Drivers are prioritizing fuel economy and safety in their next vehicle, according to AAA.

DENVER — AAA's annual review of the best new cars was released Thursday.

After a review of 62 new vehicles, the overall winner for AAA was the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD.

AAA researchers gave praise to the Mustang Mach-E for its "dramatic new profile, its power, and for being quiet, quick, roomy, and fun to drive."

Of the 62 vehicles reviewed, six were electric. AAA said all the category winners for 2022 are either electric, plug-in electric hybrid or hybrid vehicles.

Best Overall: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (electric)

Best Small Car: 2021 BWM 330e (plug-in hybrid)

Best Midsize Car: 2021 BMW 530e (plug-in hybrid)

Best Large Car: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 4MATIC Sedan (hybrid)

Best Pickup: 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew Hybrid 4x4

Best SUV/Minivan: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (electric)

Best Under $35K: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited

Best $35K - $50K: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st Edition (electric)

Best Over $50K - 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (electric)

The AAA Car Guide includes comprehensive reviews of each vehicle based on 12 criteria, including:



• Number of ADAS safety features

• Fuel efficiency

• Emissions

• Braking and handling

• Ride quality

• Acceleration

AAA research found nearly 80% of all drivers want automakers to focus on improving fuel economy, while 76% want advanced safety tech such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control.

In 2021, domestic electric vehicle sales rose to nearly 477,000, representing just 3.3% of total vehicle sales, but an 81.5% increase over 2020, according to AAA.

"EV sales, while small, are growing - and the signs are everywhere that the future is electric," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. "That future may arrive even faster, given consumer concerns about the environment, the political impacts of fossil fuel reliance, high gas prices, and the gradual phasing-out of gasoline-powered vehicles altogether."

Winners, detailed evaluation criteria, vehicle reviews, and an in-depth analysis of ADAS technology can be found at AAA.com/CarGuide.

