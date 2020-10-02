DENVER — A 50-year-old mansion in Cherry Hills Village is on the market with an asking price of $4.99 million.

Set on a sleepy 5.2 acres in the posh Denver-area suburb, the 10,614-square-foot 1 Cantitoe Lane has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a rich history of owners.

Listing agents Linda Behr and Josh Behr of LIV Sotheby's International Realty are no strangers to the property, having sold the home in 2017 for $4.25 million, Josh Behr told Denver Business Journal.

"Obviously everybody along the way has maintained it. It's beautiful inside and out," Behr said.

The main level of the home features high ceilings with reclaimed beams, plaster walls and plenty of fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen connects to the family room and dining room for easy entertaining, according to the listing. Four bedroom suites are found on the main level, and there's even a mountain view from the master bedroom.

On the lower level, there is a rec room, theater and two more bedrooms. A terrace with a fire pit is accessible from that level.

>>>View of slide show of photos at the Denver Business Journal.

RELATED: Custom-built Evergreen mansion with master suite connected by a bridge listed for $5.98M

RELATED: How much panhandlers make, inside 'Colorado's Playboy Mansion' & more: 9 business stories to know

RELATED: Former Level 3 CEO sells Cherry Hills Village home for record-breaking $11.6M

RELATED: Evergreen mansion with car museum listed for nearly $20M

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS