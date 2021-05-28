Modern Cherry Hills Village mansion still under construction lists for $25M

Construction on the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence spread across 13,798 square feet began three years ago and is expected to be completed in early fall.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A rare and pricey opportunity to own 14.5 private acres in Cherry Hills Village recently appeared with the $25 million listing of 4001 E. Quincy Ave.

There's just one catch. The home isn't finished yet.

Construction on the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence spread across 13,798 square feet began three years ago and is expected to be completed in early fall.

The home was a passion project of the current owners, but a lot of things have changed since the project started six years ago.

"Now they find that their lives are not in Denver, so they have no need to live here," listing agent Susie Dews, of Compass, told Denver Business Journal. "They're not going to get to enjoy the house they've spent so long building."

