DENVER — Fyllo, a young Chicago startup that’s growing quickly in the marijuana-tech space, announced Friday that it has acquired a Denver cannabis startup.

Fyllo, which helps cannabis brands execute and create ad campaigns that comply with state and federal regulations, purchased CannaRegs for $10 million, Fyllo confirmed to Chicago Inno.

CannaRegs, founded in 2014 by Amanda Ostrowitz and Lester Firstenberger, is an online SaaS database that provides all state and municipal cannabis rules and regulations.

The acquisition comes not long after Fyllo raised an $18 million Series A round led by New York-based JW Asset Management and Canada-based K2 & Associates.

