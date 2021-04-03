x
Attorney General Weiser and CDLE to discuss unemployment fraud

A news release said the AG will have a "special announcement in regards to unemployment fraud."

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor & Employment (CDLE) will be joined by Attorney General Phil Weiser for a briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A news release sent out by CDLE does not give specifics about what will be discussed, but it does say the Attorney General will make a "special announcement in regards to unemployment fraud."

>Video above: New homeowner finds fraudulent unemployment benefit cards in mailbox.

9NEWS will live stream the briefing in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.  

The state's unemployment filing system, UI+, has been beset by fraudulent claims for months. As of early February, CDLE said it paid more than $6 million to scammers since the pandemic began.

CDLE reported, that as of February, 1.1 million fraudulent claims had been filed since the pandemic began, compared to 1,043,760 legitimate claims that were filed and processed.  

“We’re now in the fraud business, and a year ago, we were not,” said CDLE Executive Director Joseph Barela in February. “We have to walk a tightrope from the demand and mission to get out these benefits quickly as possible to people who are experiencing financial hardship.”

CDLE said more than $91 million has been kept out of the pockets of scam artists who filed fraudulent claims thanks to a fraud-flagging system.

What you should do if you suspect unemployment fraud

CDLE said if you've received debit cards, tax forms indicating you've received claim or have been notified a claim has been filed in your name, you can file a report here.

