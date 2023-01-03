Colorado DMV restores service after statewide outage

The DMV reached out to affected customers to reschedule appointments.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) experienced a statewide outage Monday.

The DMV said the outage affected the issuance and renewal of driver's licenses, identification cards and instruction permits. The outage has been resolved and service was restored, the DMV said about 11:30 a.m.

The DMV said that as of 10 a.m. Monday, services that are available include knowledge tests for instruction permits, endorsements and commercial driver’s license permits, motor vehicle records and requests for a hearing.

Online services were not affected by this service outage.

The DMV said it is reaching out to Coloradans who have an appointment Monday at a State Driver License Office to reschedule their appointment or offer alternative services.

"The DMV appreciates Coloradans patience as the Division works with its partners to restore services," said a DMV news release.

Until the issue is resolved, Coloradans needing DMV services can use myDMV.Colorado.gov to access online services or the myColorado app. Additionally, Coloradans can use MV Express Kiosks inside stores.

