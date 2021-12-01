Getting unclaimed property just got a little easier in Colorado

In 2020, the program returned $43 million in property to people.

COLORADO, USA — State Treasurer Dave Young announced rules changes Tuesday that will make it just a little easier to obtain lost property held under the Great Colorado Payback program.

The rules changes tied to the state's Unclaimed Property Program that went into effect include an adjustment to the limit for notarization requirements.

Before the change, claims equal to or greater than $100 had to be notarized. The limit was increased to $1,000, including for securities and tangible properties.

>The video above is about a prior audit of the program and some of the changes made.

The Great Colorado Payback reunites Coloradans, including businesses and nonprofits, with their lost or forgotten assets. In 2020, the program returned $43 million in property.

The treasury department still holds more than $1 billion for 7.6 million searchable properties, averaging more than one per Colorado resident, according to a statement from the treasurer's office.

