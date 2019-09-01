One of the wealthiest Americans has put his Colorado ranch up for sale with an asking price of $46 million.

Henry Kravis, the 75-year-old co-founder of private-equity giant KKR & Co. Inc., has an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion, according to Forbes, and currently serves as the co-chairman and co-CEO of KKR.

Kravis spared no expense in developing his Westlands Ranch over 30 years and hosted guests ranging from CEOs of large corporations to well-known dignitaries, political figures and celebrities, according to the property's listing.

PHOTOS | Westlands Ranch near Meeker, Colorado

Located in the White River Valley about 20 miles southeast of Meeker, Colorado, the 4,603-acre property boasts not only prime land for fishing and hunting, but also a stunning home, guest quarters and its own helipad.

The approximately 19,000-square-foot main house has five bedrooms, including a master suite with two bathrooms, a library and commercial kitchen. There's plenty of entertaining space in the bar, wine cellar, game room, home theater, and outside on the home's large patios and decks.

Read more at Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Rno6bK