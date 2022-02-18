Here's how much money was spent on marijuana in Colorado last year

DENVER — Colorado has set a new record for marijuana sales in a single year.
In 2021, Colorado had more than $2.22 billion in marijuana sales, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR). That breaks the previous record of over $2.19 billion in 2020.
CDOR also released December 2021 marijuana sales figures and January 2022 marijuana tax and fee revenue figures.
The state collected $30.7 million in marijuana tax and fee revenue in January 2022.
Colorado has surpassed $2 billion in tax and fee revenue and $12 billion in marijuana sales to date since retail marijuana sales began in 2014.
Marijuana Tax and Fee Revenue
- January 2022: $30,781,021
- January 2022 Calendar Year Total: $30,781,021
- December 2021: $30,609,563
- To Date Total (since February 2014): $2,049,714,026
Marijuana Sales
- December 2021: $168,041,594
- January to November 2021 Calendar Year Total: $2,228,994,553
- To Date Total (since January 2014): $12,207,788,626
