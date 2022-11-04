Which Colorado schools leave graduates with the most debt?

Here are Colorado colleges and universities ranked by graduating student debt.

BOULDER, Colo. — President Joe Biden made news on Aug. 24 when he announced his plan to erase some of the student loan debt hanging over many current and former college attendees.

Biden’s announcement comes as the price of higher education continues to increase. Last year, The Business Journals' analysis of disclosures from the Department of Education found that the top 25 most expensive colleges in the country increased the total cost of attendance by an average of 37% over the past decade. Wages have not kept up.

Soaring prices mean that university and college attendees often walk away with debt. According to Department of Education estimates cited in the White House’s press release, the typical undergraduate with loans has about $25,000 in debt to their name upon graduation.

Data from U.S. News & World Report, which surveyed institutes of higher education across the nation in the spring and summer of 2022 and published a series of reports, shows that the typical graduate from certain universities and colleges in Colorado walks away with less debt than the national average — and the typical attendee of other institutions can wind up with much more.

Follow the link to see a slideshow on the Denver Business Journal of colleges in Colorado that will leave you with the least to most in debt.

