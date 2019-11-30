DENVER — A bank employee helped stop an elderly man from becoming a victim to the very common social security scam, according to a Facebook post from the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to the bank last month and were told them that the victim, an elderly gentleman came into the bank and withdrew all of his money, which she said was around $40,000.

The man explained to her that he needed it to clear up a matter with his social security number, the post says.

The officers left the bank to try and locate the victim and were notified that the victim was at a parcel service store. Officers went to the store, but the victim was already gone, the Facebook post says.

They responded to the victim’s residence and were able to make contact with him.

The officer learned that the victim got a call from the suspect, who claimed to be an FBI agent, and that the suspect told the victim his social security number had been compromised and that in order to protect his finances, he needed to ship his money to her.

After speaking with the officer about financial scams, the victim was able to cancel his shipment and get his money back.

DPD said in its post that the victim was very lucky and that scammers will often pose as representatives of legitimate agencies, claiming that your identity or social security number was compromised or associated with a crime.

They then say you need to send them all your money to either clear up the matter or protect your finances, DPD said.

The Social Security Administration will never call or have someone call on their behalf and to tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on a gift card. If you get a call of this sort you can be sure it’s a scam. You should hang up immediately and call the police to report it.

