Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

You're walking down the street rocking out while listening to the Bay City Rollers on Spotify. Suddenly, you get the urge to catch up last week's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

If you're a Spotify Premium subscriber, you can now do it for free on Hulu.

The streaming music provider is offering free Hulu access as part of $9.99 Spotify Premium plan. Subscribers will be able to watch free ad-supported video on Hulu that would otherwise cost $5.99 per month.

New Spotify Premium subscribers can also get both services for free for 30 days. After the trial period, the cost increases to $9.99 per month.

If you currently pay for both Spotify Premium and Hulu's ad-supported service, you can connect your accounts so that you get Hulu for free. It's best to start at Spotify.com and follow the steps provided to ensure you don't end up paying for both services.

New users can click here to sign up. Existing Spotify Premium users can log in and click here to sign up.

The deal is only available until June 10 at the latest, and it's not open to users who subscribe to a Spotify Family Plan or Premium for Students plan. It comes about two months after Netflix announced it was raising its U.S. prices by 13 percent to 18 percent.

Will free Hulu make your Saturday nights more fun? Leave a comment on Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and let us know!

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.