I think we need to cool it with the subscription fees and offer overloads from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Direct TV Now, Philo, Vue, fuboTV, and CBS All Access... did I miss any? Oh, AppleTV+

Following Apple's "big" (and in my opinion really late to the game) announcement on Monday, I want to help spare you more fees from yet another subscription service.

Let's face it, there are some incredible streaming services available and I've done comprehensive comparisons between each of them which I will revisit soon. The problem is that by the time you subscribe to a few of them, your "cut the cord" fees could cost way more than your cable or satellite subscription spending.

Today we go back to the basics with my favorite 4K HD antenna on sale. If you've tried an antenna, you’ve probably experienced a lack of power, few local TV stations and terrible HD reception.

New technology and a great sale changes that today. The ANTOP Flat-panel Smartpass Amplified Outdoor/Indoor TV Antenna got us more channels than any competing antenna product. Thanks to an ingenious 4G LTE filter to block smartphone interference, you get a crisp and unaffected picture clarity.

Click the play button to watch the antenna in action!

Features of the ANTOP Flat-panel Smartpass Amplified Outdoor/Indoor TV Antenna:

Cut the cord and enjoy FREE HD over air TV from up to 70 miles away!

Weather resistant and interference-free

Extremely easy to set up

Designed and engineered in the USA

Lowest-recorded price today

Was: $164.99

Now: $79.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





