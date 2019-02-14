Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The Gaines empire is expanding.

Joanna Gaines, who gained fame as the host of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" along with her husband Chip, has launched a new line of home goods for Anthropologie. The Gaines also run several businesses as well as a magazine, and they have a line of home goods available at Target. In addition, Joanna Gaines' first children's book is available for pre-order on Amazon.

Her line of products at Anthropologie range from this $2,598 hand-knotted rug to this $10 mini candle. "This exclusive collection of globally inspired rugs and pillows invites you indoors," the Anthropologie website states.

You can expect that the new line of products will be met with excitement by the Gaines' devoted fanbase.

