GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little more than a month ago, Elizabeth Bilisoly was on the road for work as she often is. This time it was Philadelphia.

Bilisoly decided to rent a car after after having an issue with her flight home to Greensboro, North Carolina on June 21.

She went to the Budget Car Rental counter in Philadelphia and rented a Toyota Camry for the nearly 8-hour drive back to North Carolina.

Bilisoly said she pulled into the Budget parking lot at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro around 8:30 p.m.

"There was nobody outside to drop the car off with, so I went inside,” Bilisoly said.

She said she talked to a man at the counter who told her to put the car keys and her contract in the metal box by the counter, so she did.

A couple weeks went by before Bilisoly received a letter from Budget.

“It was a certified letter saying I did not return the car," Bilisoly recalled.

A few minutes after opening the letter, she called Budget to sort out the problem. Bilisoly says the woman she spoke with said it was probably an oversight on the company's part and not to worry about it.

That wasn’t the end.

Budget would eventually email and call Bilisoly about the car, saying she didn't return it. After talking with several managers and executives, Bilisoly said she drove back to the airport to look for the car herself.

“We drove up and down the aisles looking [for the car],” Bilisoly said.

Confused and concerned about what actually happened to the car, Bilisoly says Budget kept calling and eventually told her if the car was not found, they would consider pressing charges.

Bilisoly said she had a voicemail from the repossession department telling her she was going to be arrested.

She also said a Budget Car Rental executive told her they would charge her debit card $30,000 if they couldn’t find the car.

Bilisoly said she eventually went to police herself: “I filed a stolen car report because Budget wouldn’t.”

WFMY News 2, an affiliate of 9NEWS, reached out to Budget looking for answers. The company told the news station it was still looking into the matter and would not comment. A couple days later, Bilisoly told WFMY News 2 the car was found at a Budget parking lot in Winston-Salem, which is about a half hour from Greensboro.

WFMY News 2 called Budget again asking what happened, but the company would only respond with a statement:

"We pride ourselves on delivering an excellent level of customer service, and regret that on this occasion we failed to do so. The vehicle that Ms. Bilisoly returned had been erroneously logged in our system. We have worked with Ms. Bilisoly directly to reach a resolution."

Bilisoly says Budget has not yet apologized for the mistake and has only provided some coupons for any future rentals, but that doesn't help her situation.

“I will never, never rent from them again,” Bilisoly said.

While this appears to be a simple mistake, airport police told WFMY News 2 they often have cars stolen from the rental car parking lots at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

There is no guarantee you won’t find yourself in the same spot Bilisoly did, so it’s a good idea to take a video of yourself parking the car and dropping the keys off before driving away.

© 2018 WFMY