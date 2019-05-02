Corn syrup might be the real MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

It just wasn’t the NFL’s top two teams duking it out Sunday night: Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) spent tens of millions of dollars on Bud Light ads that called out MillerCoors for using corn syrup in its Coors Light and Miller Lite beers.

The ad, which showed characters receiving a corn syrup shipment meant for either Miller Lite or Coors Light, sparked a competitive spat across social media.

MillerCoors responded quickly saying none of its products contain “any high fructose corn syrup.” Company officials have previously said "the corn we use is a liquid corn brewing adjunct, but it is not high fructose corn syrup."

