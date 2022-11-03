Denver-based DaVita to cut staff

The company called its financial situation "challenging" when it released its third-quarter financial and operating results last week.

DENVER — Denver-based kidney dialysis services company DaVita will be cutting its workforce next year.

DaVita said it will reduce its administrative staff in 2023, which will affect some jobs in the Denver area.

Karen Modlin, Senior Director of External Affairs at DaVita, confirmed the workforce reduction to 9NEWS.

"DaVita is making a small reduction to select administrative functions in 2023, which will affect a limited number of jobs in the Denver area," Modlin said. "While difficult, we believe these efforts will enable the company to continue investing in new ventures and capabilities to meet the needs of our patients for years to come. We are supporting every impacted teammate with robust financial and non-financial resources throughout this process."

The company called its financial situation "challenging" when it released its third-quarter financial and operating results on Oct. 28.

"The widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to generate significant risk and uncertainty," said DaVita's quarterly statement.

"The third quarter was a challenging quarter for us," DaVita CEO Javier Rodriguez said. "Like others in the healthcare community, negative volume trends due to COVID and continued labor pressure impacted our financial performance more than expected."

"Despite this, I'm incredibly proud of the execution of our teams in a challenging operating environment and the unwavering focus of our frontline teammates on patient care," Rodriquez stated. "Looking ahead, I remain confident in our business and ability to leverage our end-to-end kidney care platform as a differentiated asset."

DaVita and its dialysis clinics have a workforce of 55,000 in the United States, according to its website.

The company said, as of Sept. 30, it has provided dialysis services to approximately 243,800 patients at 2,776 centers in the United States and 352 centers located in 11 countries outside of the United States.

