Denver receives nearly $22M in federal funds to help with rental assistance

The U.S. Treasury provided funds to help Denver residents affected by COVID-19 cover rent, utilities and other housing related expenses.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver on Tuesday announced it received $22 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to provide emergency rental assistance.

The money will be used to help families unable to pay rent, utilities and other related home energy costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

> The video above aired earlier this month and shows President Joe Biden speaking about and signing executive order to provide relief for COVID-19.

The money will be administered by Denver's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) and will compliment Denver's locally funded Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance program, said the City of Denver.

Individuals earning $54,590, as well as families earning up to $78,500 with at least one member who qualifies for unemployment, has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19 all qualify.

The city indicated individuals or families experiencing the following will be prioritized:

Risk of experiencing homelessness.

Unemployed for 90 days prior to application.

Household with income below $39,950 (for single-person household) or $50,000 (for a household of four).

City and County of Denver residents currently seeking rental and utility assistance may call 3-1-1 and select option 6.

Callers will be asked to provide the following information:

Proof of household income.



Proof of City and County of Denver residency.



Proof of rent, mortgage and/or utilities due or in arrears.



Information about how COVID-19 caused/contributed to the housing crisis (job loss, potential eviction, and/or shutoff notice).