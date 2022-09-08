Denver business feels effects of cement shortage

"I have some drivers that are unable to get concrete at all," a business owner said.

DENVER — At the peak of their busy season, concrete companies are now dealing with a cement shortage. Its stalled road construction projects in some cities across the country.

In Denver, it has business owner Cade Lee making some difficult decisions. Lee owns Denver Concrete Inc., a residential concrete company that specializes in footpaths, patios and driveways.

"We're at about 50% of production as opposed to normal. So we've had to cut down and delay jobs and just logistically change things so that customers stay happy and we get it done," Lee said. "I have some drivers that are unable to get concrete at all. So they just shut down momentarily they hope because they can't get any concrete at all."

Two weeks ago Lee started receiving emails from cement plants explaining a limit to the number of deliveries. While supply has slowed down, business in the height of summer hasn't.

Lee hopes the shortage is temporary.

"We can handle a couple of weeks of slowing down and I think customers will understand that but trying to delay a project by several months, I don't think anybody has the patience for that," Lee explained.

"I hope this doesn't drag on for months and months like I've seen with other industries. Everybody's trying to get everything done before snow flies right now."

Colder months are just a few calendar flips away. Lee hopes this issue is resolved before then.

"I guess I’m being optimistic and hoping it goes away quick," he said with a chuckle.

9News did reach out to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to see if the shortage has impacted road projects here, we have yet to hear back.