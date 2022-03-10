x
Denver County's median home prices jump nearly 15% in one month

Around Colorado, the median home price has jumped to $555,540, a 7% increase from January to February and $90,000 more from prices last February.

DENVER — Colorado is continuing its record-setting trend of steep increases in home prices across the state. 

In the seven-county metro area, single-family homes hit a record median sale price of $615,000, a 20% increase from February 2021, according to the February report from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR). 

>Video above: High prices driving home buyers out of Colorado

Between January and February alone, median prices of single-family homes in Denver County rose by 14.6% (or $84,000) from $575,000 to $659,000, an increase higher than what occurred in the entire year of 2016. In addition, Denver County homes started selling for 106.3% above asking price, which broke a month-over-month record. 

> Read the full article at the Denver Business Journal.

