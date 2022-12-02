City of Denver announces hybrid work model for city employees

At the end of the summer, Denver will consider adding a 3rd day of in-person work.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver has announced a new hybrid work model for its employees beginning next month.

Employees who have been working remotely the last two years will begin returning to their physical workplace at least two days per week beginning Monday, April 4.

According to a news release from the city, "the new hybrid work model is being implemented to balance the needs of city residents and employees through increased in-person interaction with the benefits of a flexible work environment."

The new work model will be implemented in three phases over the next six months, the city said.

Phase one will end 100-percent remote model for most city employees on Friday, April 1. Phase two begins Monday, April 4, with most employees returning to their workplaces at least two days per week.

During phase three — tentatively scheduled for the end of the summer — the city will determine when to add a third day of in-person work.

"City employees have demonstrated great resilience and productivity over the past two years, working to keep essential city services functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D).

"Now that our city is in a recovery phase and COVID-19 infection rates continue to decrease, it is time to increase in-person engagement with our residents and coworkers. My team in the mayor’s office will work in person no less than four days per week beginning immediately."

"Our new hybrid work model allows employees to continue enjoying the benefits of remote work while gradually increasing opportunities for in-person collaboration and delivery of vital city services to residents," said Kathy Nesbitt, Executive Director of the Office of Human Resources. "Our residents can and should expect us to meet them where it is most convenient. Increasing employees’ time in the physical workplace is a necessary first step to increasing in-person services."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.