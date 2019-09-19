DENVER, Colorado — City leaders plan to propose a citywide, $15 hourly minimum wage by 2021. That’s three dollars more than what the state minimum wage will be in 2020 and Denver would be the first city in Colorado to have its own minimum.

The move would affect more than 100,000 workers if passed by city council according to a joint press release from Mayor Michael Hancock and Councilwoman Robin Kniech’s offices. The release says those workers “would see higher wages, improving quality of life for Denver’s residents and delivering a more equitable and progressive city.”

But the Colorado Restaurant Association worries about how this would be implemented. A higher minimum wage could increase the cost of menu items, but President and CEO Sonia Riggs said there are other consequences.

“The restaurant industry is facing a crisis already. The earnings gap between the front of the house and the back of the house is already significant," Riggs said. "Anytime we see a minimum wage increase, that gap widens.”

Tipped workers like servers and bartenders have a minimum wage that’s about three-dollars less than all other employees because they can make up in tips. Riggs said they make between $20 and $40 an hour right now.

She said most back-of-house employees, including cooks and dishwashers, already make the minimum $15 an hour that Denver is considering. So, they wouldn’t get a raise under the proposal.

So, servers could, theoretically, make between $23 and $43 an hour while talented kitchen staff still hover around $15 an hour, further increasing the wage gap.

This could make things tougher for those restaurants already fighting to keep talented cooks or hard-working dishwashers who are facing an increased cost of living.

As the city mulls over how employees both in and out of the restaurant industry can earn more, Riggs hopes they listen to all of the stakeholders, including some restaurants who will likely ask for this to happen gradually.

“The average profit margin for a restaurant is between 3 and 6 percent, so any small change in their cost is going to have a huge impact on that restaurant,” Riggs said. “We are going to see restaurants having to increase prices, they’ll change items on their menu, finding something more cost-efficient.”

