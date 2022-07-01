Denver massage businesses must register for a license

The license must be renewed yearly and new license applications require an inspection.

DENVER — The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses has launched the online application for massage business licensing.

This license will be required in the City and County of Denver starting Friday, July 1 for most massage businesses.

The City of Denver said there is an initial application fee of $500 and a yearly licensing fee of $250.

The newly required license was signed into law by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) in July 2021 to give the Denver Police Department (DPD) an additional tool to root out human trafficking at illicit massage businesses.

"In our effort to be a business-friendly community, licensing is required in Denver only for businesses that have a potential impact on community health, safety, and welfare," said Molly Duplechian, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

"Unfortunately, with human trafficking found by law enforcement in Denver and neighboring communities, action was needed to hold businesses accountable that are involved in illegal activities. This new license provides the needed support for law enforcement working to end human trafficking in Denver."

The City of Denver said the massage license must be renewed yearly, and new license applications require an inspection by the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, Community Planning and Development, and the Denver Fire Department (DFD). Denver Police can also conduct compliance inspections if human trafficking complaints are received.

"The new massage business license gives us a much-needed tool in our efforts to combat illicit massage businesses and prevent crimes of human trafficking from occurring to persons in Denver," said Sgt. Aaron Kafer with the Denver Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit.

"A key attribute of this effort is to prevent illicit businesses from opening. We recognize many of the individuals presently working at illicit massage businesses may be experiencing exploitation rising to the level of human trafficking. This new approach strives to be victim-centered by focusing enforcement actions on the persons profiting from illicit massage schemes."

