Lone Tree is among the 20 most sought-after suburbs in the U.S. for renters, according to an analysis from RentCafe.

Lone Tree has seen the number of renters climb 66 percent from 2011 to 2016, according to RentCafe. That jump in renters correlated with a 12 percent bump in rents during that same period.

The average monthly rent in Lone Tree during October 2018 was $1,613, according to RentCafe.

Renter income jumped 15 percent in Lone Tree during the five-year period.

The state of Georgia is home to six of the Top 20 Trending Suburbs in the U.S., followed by Texas with five suburbs.

