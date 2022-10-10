Denver Water rates to increase in 2023

A single-family residential customer would see an increase in their monthly bill by an average of $1 to $4.

DENVER — Beginning in 2023, most Denver Water customers will see an increase in their monthly bills.

The Denver Board of Water Commissioners adopted rate changes on Wednesday to help pay for upgrades, projects and ongoing maintenance and repair to keep its system operating efficiently, a press release says.

A single-family residential customer in Denver using the same amount of water in 2023 would see an increase in their monthly bill by an average of $1 to $4 over the course of the year, depending on where they live, the release says.

Denver Water said it expects to invest $2.3 billion over the next 10 years in projects that will maintain, repair, protect and upgrade the system and make it more resilient and flexible in the future. At the same time, the utility also has been subject to the same economic tides, such as inflation and supply chain issues, that have affected its costs.

Denver Water said it's working through final approvals to accept federal funding in support of the Lead Reduction Program, allowing the utility to replace an additional number of lead service lines (at no direct cost to the customer) above the 4,500 currently slated for replacement in 2023. According to Denver Water, this additional funding will help speed up the replacement program while keeping rates as low as possible for customers.

More details on the rate increase can be found at Denverwater.org.

