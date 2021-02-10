DISH TV removes AT&T SportsNet, Root Sports channels

"The current Regional Sports Network model is fundamentally broken," alleges DISH TV.

DENVER — DISH TV announced last week it has removed AT&T SportsNet and Root Sports Regional Sports Networks from its lineup.

With the removal, which began Sept. 30, DISH customers no longer have access to AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (ATTRM), AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (ATTPT) and Root Sports Northwest (RTNW), said a statement from DISH.

"The current RSN model is fundamentally broken," said Brian Neylon, group president of DISH TV. "This model requires nearly all customers to pay for RSNs when only a small percentage of customers actually watch them."

> Above video: Rockies name new General Manager.

According to a statement from DISH, AT&T SportsNet and Root Sports RSNs "are demanding rates that would be passed on to nearly every customer, whether they watch RSNs or not."

"This inequitable model has become antiquated due to the rise of a la carte viewing options and specialized streaming services," the DISH statement continued.

"Our proposal to offer sports fans access to RSNs is simple, and provides choice and value to all of our customers," Neylon said. "It would allow DISH TV customers to choose to subscribe to the RSN channels they want — such as the regional AT&T SportsNet and Root Sports networks — on an a la carte basis, similar to premium subscription channels. With this updated RSN model, no customer would be forced to pay for content they don’t watch, and the RSNs would determine the price customers would pay for their channels."

