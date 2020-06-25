The Dos Equis Seis-Foot Cooler will be available for free beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, June 26th.

INDIANAPOLIS — As social distancing remains part of our social life, Dos Equis is encouraging everyone to drink responsibly, well, a little more responsibly.

On Friday, beer drinkers across America will have a chance to get a free limited edition Seis-Foot Cooler that ensures friends stay at the recommended six-foot distance enjoying a cold one.

People can just sit on opposite ends of the new six-foot cooler to know they’re practicing safe social distancing.

The Dos Equis Seis-Foot Cooler will be available for free beginning at 11 a.m. EST starting Friday, June 26.

All consumers have to do is buy any quantity of Dos Equis (bottles or cans) and submit a photo of their receipt at www.seisfootcooler.com. No purchase is necessary, though, and Dos Equis says buying beer does not enhance your chance of winning.

