Amazon beats other grocery retailers to take top spot in new ranking

A poll of U.S. consumers found that shoppers preferred Amazon over other regional and national chains.

COLORADO, USA — Greater reliance on online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a boon for Amazon’s standing in the grocery market.

In polling 10,000 U.S. consumers and evaluating the 56 biggest retailers in the $1 trillion grocery market, consumer data science firm dunnhumby found Amazon to be shoppers’ preferred retailer for groceries, beating out Trader Joe’s, H-E-B and other regional and national chains.

Consumers have turned to online grocery shopping and delivery like never before during the past 10 months, to avoid spending time inside stores as Covid-19 has spread.

Others in the top 10 of the 2021 dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index: Wegmans, Aldi, Market Basket, Sam’s Club, Costco, Publix and Target.

San Antonio, Texas-based H-E-B was last year’s top grocery retailer; Trader Joe’s took the top spot in 2019 and 2018. Aldi moved up two spots to take No. 5 this year, and this was the first year Target broke into the top 14.

“Covid has led to record highs and lows in economic metrics, along with huge shifts in where and how consumers shop food retail, changing the competitive trajectories of retailers who were winning and those who were struggling before the pandemic. As a result, we viewed 2020 through a different lens than we’ve viewed the grocery industry in previous years,” said Grant Steadman, president of North America for dunnhumby, per a news release.

The RPI looks at factors like price, quality, digital, convenience and speed, among others, and how those influence customers’ connection to grocery retailers and retailers’ financial performance, per Supermarket News.