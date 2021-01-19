Aspen restaurant alliance turns up pressure on challenge to Red-level restrictions

ASPEN, Colo. — Attorneys for a group of restaurants mounting a legal challenge to overturn Pitkin County’s new health order have introduced new arguments in an attempt to get the issue before a judge sooner than later.
Written pleadings filed Monday in district court by the Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance seek a court decision requiring the defendants — the county, the board of health and interim public health director Jordan Sabella — to answer their complaint by Thursday and hold a court hearing on the matter as early as Friday.
The push by the alliance comes after Judge Anne Norrdin denied its motion for a temporary restraining order that would stalled implementation of the order, which prohibits restaurants from serving diners indoors as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
>>Watch video above: Pitkin County moving to Level Red COVID restrictions, closing indoor dining
