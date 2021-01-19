x
Aspen restaurant alliance turns up pressure on challenge to Red-level restrictions

Group seeks hearing this week before judge, wants Pitkin County to “show us what scientific evidence” was used for decision

ASPEN, Colo. — Attorneys for a group of restaurants mounting a legal challenge to overturn Pitkin County’s new health order have introduced new arguments in an attempt to get the issue before a judge sooner than later.

Written pleadings filed Monday in district court by the Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance seek a court decision requiring the defendants — the county, the board of health and interim public health director Jordan Sabella — to answer their complaint by Thursday and hold a court hearing on the matter as early as Friday.

The push by the alliance comes after Judge Anne Norrdin denied its motion for a temporary restraining order that would stalled implementation of the order, which prohibits restaurants from serving diners indoors as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

