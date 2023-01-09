Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado.

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado.

Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves.

However, it’s good news for bargain hunters because of the deep discounts on many popular household items.

The stores are expected to close on Jan. 15, or sooner, if the shelves are cleared out by then.

The following locations are closing:

Arvada – 8125 Sheridan Blvd.

– 8125 Sheridan Blvd. Denver – 7475 E. Iliff Ave.

– 7475 E. Iliff Ave. Englewood – 139 W. Hampden Ave.

– 139 W. Hampden Ave. Fort Collins – 126 W. Troutman Pkwy.

Big Lots sells items in the following categories:

Mattresses

Patio

Home Décor

Home Storage

Furniture

Bed & Bath

Grocery

Toys

Clothing & Accessories

Household Essentials

As bargain hunters know, the discount will increase periodically as the final day of business approaches. The longer you wait, the bigger the discount. The only downside is that the selection may be extremely limited.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.