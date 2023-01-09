Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.
Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado.
Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves.
However, it’s good news for bargain hunters because of the deep discounts on many popular household items.
The stores are expected to close on Jan. 15, or sooner, if the shelves are cleared out by then.
The following locations are closing:
- Arvada – 8125 Sheridan Blvd.
- Denver – 7475 E. Iliff Ave.
- Englewood – 139 W. Hampden Ave.
- Fort Collins – 126 W. Troutman Pkwy.
Big Lots sells items in the following categories:
- Mattresses
- Patio
- Home Décor
- Home Storage
- Furniture
- Bed & Bath
- Grocery
- Toys
- Clothing & Accessories
- Household Essentials
As bargain hunters know, the discount will increase periodically as the final day of business approaches. The longer you wait, the bigger the discount. The only downside is that the selection may be extremely limited.
