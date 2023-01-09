x
Economy

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado.
Credit: AP Images for Big Lots
A general view of the exterior of the North Bergen Big Lots store during the Big Lots Store Opening on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014 in North Bergen, N.J.

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado.

Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves.

However, it’s good news for bargain hunters because of the deep discounts on many popular household items.

The stores are expected to close on Jan. 15, or sooner, if the shelves are cleared out by then.

The following locations are closing:

  • Arvada – 8125 Sheridan Blvd.
  • Denver – 7475 E. Iliff Ave.
  • Englewood – 139 W. Hampden Ave.
  • Fort Collins – 126 W. Troutman Pkwy.

Big Lots sells items in the following categories:

  • Mattresses
  • Patio
  • Home Décor
  • Home Storage
  • Furniture
  • Bed & Bath
  • Grocery
  • Toys
  • Clothing & Accessories
  • Household Essentials

As bargain hunters know, the discount will increase periodically as the final day of business approaches. The longer you wait, the bigger the discount. The only downside is that the selection may be extremely limited.

