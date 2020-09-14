How celebrity chef Richard Sandoval is adjusting his restaurant empire during coronavirus

Denver restaurateurs juggle the fate of multiple locations during a pandemic.

DENVER — While some Denver restaurateurs have gone to great lengths to keep a single eatery open through coronavirus and others have had to juggle the fate of multiple locations in the area, Richard Sandoval has faced different obstacles overseeing sites on four continents.

The Denver-based celebrity chef is dealing with different regulations from Snowmass to Serbia and from Denver to Abu Dhabi, as well as with a pandemic that is affecting far-flung parts of the globe in a variety of ways. Still, he is using similar methods to offset revenue declines he is seeing everywhere, and he has realized in recent months that some of the changes he’s put into place to try to float his worldwide empire through this crisis will manifest themselves as permanent moves.