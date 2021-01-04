Colorado reports more than 10,200 new unemployment claims

The state's labor department also reported $25.3 million in regular unemployment benefits were paid to claimants.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) estimates 10,268 initial regular unemployment insurance (UI) claims were filed the week ending March 27 after adjusting for fraud, and $25.3 Million in regular UI benefits were paid out.

CDLE also reported 1,747 federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims were filed the same week.

There were 278,771 total continued claims for the week ending March 20 including 94,680 from regular UI, 85,796 from PUA, and 98,295 from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, according to CDLE.

Since mid-March of 2020, CDLE estimates 891,429 regular UI claims have been filed, and 1,152,970 total claims have been filed including the PUA program.

Unemployment benefits paid in Colorado between March 29, 2020, and March 27, 2021:

Regular UI: $2.84 Billion

PUA (gig workers/self-employed): $1.25 Billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($300/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants): $3.25 Billion

PEUC (extends unemployment benefits additional 11 weeks): $707.1 Million

State Extended Benefits (extends unemployment benefits an additional 13 weeks): $31.1 Million

Lost Wages Assistance ($300/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants, fall 2020): $389.2 Million

Total: $8.47 Billion

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose by 61,000 last week to 719,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more businesses reopen, vaccines are increasingly administered and federal aid spreads through the economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 684,000 the week before. Though the pace of applications has dropped sharply since early this year, they remain high by historical standards: Before the pandemic flattened the economy a year ago, jobless claims typically ran below 220,000 a week.

All told, 3.8 million people were collecting traditional state benefits during the week ending March 20. If you include federal programs that are meant to help the unemployed through the health crisis, 18.2 million people were receiving some type of jobless aid in the week that ended March 13. That's down from 19.7 million in the previous week.

