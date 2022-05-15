Priced Out: How the Denver Metro housing market got to where it is today

"There’s always a few more folks demanding a home than there are sellers of a home. And that’s where we had been until 2020."

DENVER — A look back to 16 years ago, and homes in Denver, Colorado are selling for an average of $288,000 according to data from The Rueth Team of Fairway Mortgage.

The year ended with more than 24,000 listings still on the market.

But the recession was looming.

The Rueth Team's data shows prices dropped by an average of 2.6% in 2007, 11.2% in 2008, and another 3% in 2009.

Prices rose the next year but dropped a little again the year after that.

Overall, Nicole Rueth, The SVP for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, said Denver didn't do too badly during the recession.

“So we just really kept our value," she said. "Like we held on, and then we’ve been rising ever since."

Rueth, who has been in mortgage lending for 21 years said the metro area has generally operated on a median price growth of 6%.

“Denver runs in a healthy seller’s market," she said. "There’s always a few more folks demanding a home than there are sellers of a home. And that’s where we had been until 2020."

In 2020, Rueth said the market became incredibly unhealthy.

2021 saw an average price increase in Denver Metro homes of $16.7% and there were just 1,477 homes still listed at the end of the year.

"It's country-wide right, it’s not just Denver, but it’s a product of too little new builds happening in a time when they couldn’t get financing," said Rueth.

She said that's just one reason.

Experts have many, like the fact that Millennials are all at or nearing homebuying age, people in more expensive cities want a bigger home here, and remote options opened up. More recently, reports have found investors are buying up homes to rent before first-time homebuyers have a chance.

“Denver’s like the place where you want to go to school, where you want to retire, where you want to raise kids in some vicinity close to the mountains," Rueth said.

It's that place, but wanting doesn't come with a roof. It comes with a hefty price tag that's still going up.