Grocery prices rose over 13% in July, US labor department says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Could a night out at a restaurant actually be cheaper than a trip to the grocery store?

FOOD PRICES RISING

According to the US Department of Labor, grocery prices rose over 13% in July compared to a year ago. While prices at restaurants rose only over 7% during the same time.

It's the largest gap between grocery stores and restaurants in about 50 years.

MISLEADING PRICES

But when you look a bit closer, the price difference might be a bit misleading.

Most of the average savings people are finding come from eating at fast-food places. Higher-end sit-down restaurants will typically still cost more than at-home meals.

HEALTHIER OPTIONS

You can also find healthier options when you eat at home, compared to the cheaper fast-food meals.

EAT AT HOME

So, when it comes to food, you'll still save a bit more, and find healthier options at the grocery store. And if you're looking to save more, wait for weekly deals and use more coupons when you shop.

