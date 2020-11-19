More than 9,100 weekly unemployment claims filed in Colorado

The state's labor department reports distributing $6.12 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) reported 9,171 weekly regular unemployment insurance (UI) claims for the most recent week.

CLDE also reported that the number of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed the week ending Nov. 7 has been revised down to 6,121 from 7,281.

>Video above from Nov. 18: Colorado sees spike in recent unemployment claims.

The number of PUA claims for the week ending Nov. 14 are not available yet as CDLE continues to analyze why claims have increased in recent weeks. CDLE says future revisions to the PUA claim numbers are expected.

"Nationally, the PUA program has been inundated with fraud since its inception under the CARES Act," CDLE said.

CDLE reported distributing $32.4 million in regular UI benefits for the week ending Nov. 14.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic was declared, 601,964 UI claims have been filed, and in total 785,692 claims have been filed including federal PUA benefits.

For the week ending Nov. 7, a total of 224.076 continued unemployment claims were filed, including 86,142 from regular UI, 78,759 from PUA, and 59,157 from federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

Benefits paid since March 29, according to CDLE:

Regular UI: $2.24 billion

PUA (gig workers/self-employed): $793.3 million

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

($600 a week in extra UI benefits to eligible claimants): $2.49 billion

PEUC (extends unemployment benefits by up to 13 weeks): $200 million

State Extended Benefits (extends unemployment benefits an additional 13 weeks): $11.7 million

Lost Wages Assistance program ($300 a week in extra UI benefits to eligible claimants from the federal government): $378.6 million

Total: $6.12 billion

Industries with highest initial claims for the week ending Oct. 31, according to CDLE:

Accommodation and Food Services: 864 (16.9% of claims that week) Construction: 700 (13.7%) Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services: 518 (10.1%) Healthcare and Social Assistance: 450 (8.8%) Retail Trade: 434 (8.5%) Manufacturing: 303 (5.9%) Professional and Technical Services: 259 (5.1%) Transportation and Warehousing: 227 (4.4%) Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 206 (4.0%) Other Services: 192 (3.8%)

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.

The worsening pandemic and the arrival of cold weather could accelerate layoffs in the weeks ahead. Of the roughly 20 million Americans now receiving some form of unemployment benefits, about half will lose those benefits when two federal programs expire at the end of the year.

The Labor Department's report Thursday showed that applications for jobless aid rose from 711,000 in the previous week. In March, when the pandemic first intensified, the number had soared to 6.9 million. Before then, applications typically hovered about 225,000 a week.