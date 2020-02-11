x
Polis provides update on Colorado’s budget

Polis hosted a media briefing Monday to discuss his plan for the state budget for FY 2021-2022.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
West side view of Colorado State Capitol Building, located in Denver Downtown's Civic Center area.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) held a news briefing Monday regarding the fiscal year 2021-2022 state budget.

Polis discussed the topic from the Governor’s Resident at Boettcher Mansion Carriage House starting at 11 a.m.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to weigh heavily on the state's budget. Most state employees were required to take furloughs this year to address a budget shortfall.

The unpaid days are mandatory for state employees earning more than $50,000 per year, unless exempt, Polis said in September.

"This thoughtful furlough plan helps address the state's budget shortfall while ensuring that our lower-wage workers are not impacted and we can continue to deliver high-quality critical services for Coloradans," Polis said. "I know this won’t be easy, but we’re in this together and know that we’ll bounce back even stronger than before.”

