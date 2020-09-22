State implements mandatory furloughs for workers

Most workers who earn more than $50,000 will be required to take at least one furlough day.

DENVER — Most state employees will be required to take furloughs, which are days without pay, to address a budget shortfall, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The unpaid days are mandatory for state employees earning more than $50,000 per year, unless exempt, state officials said.

“Colorado is facing one of the most challenging economic crises in our history, and public agencies are facing difficult budget constraints. Just as the private sector is tightening its belt, so too must the government," said Gov. Jared Polis (D - Colorado).

"This thoughtful furlough plan helps address the state's budget shortfall while ensuring that our lower-wage workers are not impacted and we can continue to deliver high-quality critical services for Coloradans," said Polis. "I know this won’t be easy, but we’re in this together and know that we’ll bounce back even stronger than before.”

State employees, unless exempt, must take the mandatory furlough days before the end of the current fiscal year.

Exempted employees include the following:

Those necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who assist Coloradans in finding jobs.

Those who protect public safety and roads.

Workers who earn $50,000 per year or less.

Furlough days are based on an employee’s annual salary as outlined below:

1 day for those earning $50,000 to 70,000.

2 days for those earning $70,000.01 to $90,000.

3 days for those earning $90,000.01 to $140,000.

4 days for those earning $140,000.01 or more.

Polis, his cabinet, the lieutenant governor and members of the governor’s office will be taking furlough days under the same rules as every other state employee.

