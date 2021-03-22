Restaurants report a busy spring break, but attribute long waitlists to capacity limits

Breckenridge restaurant managers said that despite Main Street security, they haven’t noticed a difference in mask compliance.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Restaurant managers say that while spring break isn’t quite as busy as in years past, there are definitely more people in town — and fewer available tables. And despite the town of Breckenridge placing private security on Main Street to enforce COVID-19 restrictions like mask-wearing and physical distancing, many restaurants say they are continuing to encounter guests who refuse to follow local health ordinances.

Asa Arevalo, manager at Ollie’s Pub & Grub, said that March has been “very busy,” but he stated that when it comes to business, nothing in the past year has been comparable with previous years.

“We’re doing what we can,” Arevalo said. “I’d say it’s definitely a bit slower than most spring breaks just because of the nature of all these hoops we’ve got to jump through.”

Arevalo explained that the restaurant is split into upstairs and downstairs sections, with the upstairs section seated on a reservation basis and downstairs section seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

He said that there were more than 100 people on the restaurant’s downstairs waitlist Friday night. Instead of college students, Arevalo said he has seen more families this spring break.

When it comes to enforcing COVID-19 restrictions in the restaurant, Arevalo said that ever since the restaurant reopened it has been a “constant battle” to get people to wear masks when they are required — whenever they’re not seated to eat — to avoid socializing with other tables and to keep physical distance.