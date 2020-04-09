Vail Town Council talking about ways to boost the economy

Town looking into gift card program, tents to expand winter restaurant seating.

VAIL, Colo. — It’s hard to believe that a summer sales tax drop of 30% is a win, but that’s what 2020 looks like in Vail. The town is continuing efforts to spur economic activity in town.

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson this week gave the Vail Town Council a look at some of the current and proposed efforts to bring people into town.

Despite fewer people in town, Robson said “It’s been a pretty fantastic summer,” particularly with music at Ford Park and in the town’s resort villages.

The town has approved spending another $70,000 with High Altitude Entertainment on music in September. Those performances are mostly small, socially-distanced events at the lower bench of Ford Park and in the resort villages. Robson added that the September events will move into Lionshead “as much as possible.”

Councilmember Jenn Bruno, co-owner of the Luca Bruno clothing stores in Vail Village, said she’s in the village every day right now, and she’s heard good things about the performances.