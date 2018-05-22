Colorado has a new "richest person in the state," according to Forbes magazine.

Philip Anschutz, worth an estimated $12.7 billion, is now the state's richest person, according to Forbes' May 21 edition.

Charlie Ergen, co-founder and chairman of satellite TV company Dish Network Corp. (Nasdaq: DISH), is no longer the state's richest man; a title he's held for years.

"Ergen ... lost his place as the richest person in Colorado as shares of Dish Network were beaten down by almost 50 percent in the 12 months through mid-May. His net worth was knocked down to $10 billion, a far cry from the $18.8 billion he clocked last year," Forbes wrote.

Jeff Bezos, chairman of Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc., is the richest person in the country, says Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $132 billion. Bezos this year passed Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest person in Washington state, who is worth only $88.9 billion this year.

