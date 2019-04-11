There’s modern.

And then there’s a whole new level of modern. You know, like, an Ugg-boot-and-pearl-necklace-wearing-sheep-accent-piece-type modern.

World-renowned architect Curtis Fentress, who’s best known around Denver for designing Denver International Airport, The Colorado Convention Center and Mile High Stadium, now known as Empower Field, has listed his luxe-modern condominium at the Four Seasons for $4.99 million.

Fentress purchased Four Seasons Residence #4050 in 2012 for $2.75 million as a “white box,” meaning the unit had just concrete floors, some framing, and the electrical and drywall were complete. No finishes, no cabinets, no appliances.

He then invested into bringing custom everything into the home in order to make it his own. A powder room, for instance, has a faucet that comes out of the ceiling and an Italian cowhide ceiling.

