DENVER — Be careful of any calls you could be receiving from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It may be a scam in the works.

FBI Denver is warning of scammers who are spoofing phone calls to impersonate a government official and use intimidation tactics.

Scammers threaten victims with arrest, and demand payment of money purportedly owed to the government. The FBI said these are false claims and the calls are not being made by the agency.

The FBI's main number, 303-629-7171, was recently spoofed along with its satellite agencies throughout Colorado and Wyoming.

The FBI said citizens throughout the nation have been targeted.

The scam is considered as government impersonation fraud which is a crime where scammers try to collect money

Scammers also threaten to extort victims with physical or financial harm or by releasing sensitive information about the victim, the FBI said.

There are cases when the target may be told there is a federal warrant for their arrest. They then proceed to say that the warrant will be dismissed in exchange for immediate payment to the caller.

The caller will, in most cases, know the full name, extensive background, birthdate, family members, and/or personal cell phone number of the victim.

Here are other schemes that scammers use to intimidate victims the FBI warns about:

Social security number is comprised and linked to money laundering

Social security number is used to open bank accounts and the government is seizing those accounts

Funds should be transferred to accounts specifically set up by the government, which would be protected, and then at one point returned

Failure to transfer money that could result in loss of funds and possible arrest

Ask you to meet a Social Security Administration Agent to verify identity and a new SSN will be issued so a new bank account can be opened

The FBI said the agency does not call private citizens to request money or threaten arrest. The agency is also reminding the public to limit any personal information provided online, including on social media platforms.

Here are some tips the FBI has to avoid falling victim of these type of scams and government impersonation fraud:

Always question unsolicited phone calls

Never give money or personal information who you don't have ties or did not initiate contact

Before signing up for a contest or email distribution list, verify the business have a policy to not share your information or sell it to a third party

Scammers count on your lack of knowledge so try to educate yourself about any offer you receive

If an unknown caller makes you uncomfortable or says things that don't make sense, hang up

If you believe you have fallen victim by this type of scam, the FBI encourages the public to file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

