A 12-year-old Broomfield entrepreneur who appeared on the TV show "Shark Tank" two years ago has inked a deal with Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Jack Bonneau, who operates Jack’s Stands & Marketplaces, said he's signed a deal to sell his organic lemonade at the Denver restaurant chain (Nasdaq: GTIM). The youngster began his lemonade stand business five years ago in able to afford a $400 "Star Wars" toy and appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2016 to try and raise funding for the enterprise.

Bonneau said he was approached by Good Times officials when he was selling his lemonade at the Flatirons shopping center this past holiday season, who asked if he'd be interested in having his lemonade sold at the restaurant chain.

"I of course said yes! I'm also going to have my Jack's Stands 'stands' at select Good Times locations this summer for kids to operate and sell my organic lemonade," Bonneau said in an email statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2GFt893

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal