Fresh Fish Company permanently closes in Denver

DENVER — The owners of a popular Denver seafood restaurant and night club are closing their doors for good.
Fresh Fish Company and Proof Nite Club, located on East Hampton Avenue near the Denver Tech Center, are both permanently closed, according to a Facebook post from the proprietors.
According to the post, the "two iconic Denver businesses have been financially devastated" due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"The overhead costs we continued to endure, coupled with the lost revenue from the closure and the slow recovery we are seeing has given rise to closing our businesses," the owners wrote.
Fresh Fish Company reopened after being closed for 75 days and Proof Nite Club never reopened, according to the post.
"We have made so many wonderful friendships over the years and consider you, our loyal guests, as part of our family!" continued the post. "We will deeply miss the opportunity to celebrate those special occasions or just graciously serving you in our relaxing dining room with our great seafood or where Denver comes to dance!"
Fresh Fish Company and Proof Nite Club closed their doors permanently on Tuesday, June 30.
The Facebook post said many of their workers had been employed 20 to 35 years.
