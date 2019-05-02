The owner of the USA Today and a number of other daily newspapers rejected a hostile takeover bid by a company known for slashing costs when it buys local news publications and websites.

Gannett Co. Inc. of McLean, Virginia, announced Monday that its board of directors unanimously rejected MNG Enterprises Inc.’s unsolicited proposal that Gannett received on Jan. 14. Hedge-fund-backed MNG Enterprises, of Denver, also known as Digital First Media, offered $12 per share — or $1.36 billion — for the Gannett shares the company didn’t already own.

Digital First Media, the parent company of roughly 200 newspapers including The Denver Post, is dominated by New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC and owns a 7.5 percent stake in Gannett.

The Gannett board concluded that MNG’s proposal undervalues Gannett and is not in the best interests of Gannett and its shareholders, Gannett said. In addition, Gannett said it does not believe MNG’s proposal is credible.

Denver Business Journal