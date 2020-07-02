AURORA, Colo. — The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, the largest hotel in Colorado, plans to grow by more than 20% as part of an $80 million, 317-room expansion.

The Aurora-based hotel will begin construction in the second quarter of 2020, according to the Thursday announcement, and be finalized in early 2022. Once complete, the 85-acre resort will offer more than 1,800 rooms.

“We take great pride in Gaylord Rockies creating a best-in-class large meeting destination for the state of Colorado,” said Ira Mitzner, head of Houston-based RIDA Development, which will oversee the project. “To date, nearly 80 percent of the groups at Gaylord Rockies had never met in Colorado before. We are truly growing the pie for this state.”

The project mirrors similar expansions at the Gaylord Texan and Gaylord Palms, Mitzner said. With more rooms, the resort and conference center will allow for the accommodation of additional demand for this property in a way that “seamlessly integrates” into the hotel’s current infrastructure.

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center